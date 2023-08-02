Doncaster breast surgeon cleared of sexual assault at clinic

Natural Look ClinicMike Chilvers
Nazar Kazzazi, a consultant surgeon at Natural Look Clinic, was cleared of sexually assault

A breast surgeon has been cleared of sexually assaulting a woman at his Doncaster clinic.

Nazar Kazzazi, 73, was alleged to have touched the woman's breasts without her consent and kissed her neck at Natural Look Clinic in Thorpe Road in July 2020.

A Sheffield Crown Court jury found the consultant cosmetic surgeon not guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

Mr Kazzazi, of Wintersett Drive in Bessacarr, had gone on trial last week.

Jurors cleared him unanimously on Monday after just 64 minutes of deliberations.

