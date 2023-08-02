Sheffield man accused of causing woman's death in crash
A man accused of causing a woman's death by dangerous driving in Sheffield has appeared in court.
The woman, aged in her 80s, died after the VW Passat she was travelling in collided with a VW Golf in Harborough Avenue on 9 September 2021.
Ryan Naughton, 40, is also charged with causing serious injury to another person who was in the woman's car.
He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and the case was sent to be heard at crown court.
Mr Naughton, of Basegreen Road, was released on unconditional bail to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 30 August.
