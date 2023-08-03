Barnsley country parks retain prestigious awards
- Published
Two parks in Barnsley have retained their Green Flag awards, the council has said.
It said the awards recognised the work done by staff and volunteers at Worsbrough Mill Country Park and Cannon Hall Museum Park and Gardens.
The award is regarded as an international mark of quality for parks and green spaces.
The authority said both attractions offered visitors significant "health and wellbeing" benefits.
Robert Frost, the council's cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: "We are incredibly lucky in Barnsley to have an abundance of stunning green spaces, and it is important that we protect and preserve them."
He said the Barnsley Museums team and volunteers do an "incredible job" in looking after the two attractions.
"We know how much people appreciate visiting and the benefits they can bring to health and wellbeing."
The Green Flag Award recognises well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.
They are licensed by the government and are managed in England by Keep Britain Tidy.
Worsbrough Mill is a 17th Century working water mill set in 240 acres of country park, while Cannon Hall is a Georgian mansion set in 70 acres of parkland.
