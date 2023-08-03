Barnsley's 'Dolly Parton' back online back after impersonation ban
A Dolly Parton tribute act's Facebook page is back after the social media giant banned it for "impersonating" the American singer.
The Barnsley entertainer, real name Adele Adderley-Foster, said it was "a nightmare" when it was taken down as she was unable to take bookings.
Facebook's rules state that tribute acts are allowed - but that its "technology sometimes makes mistakes".
Ms Foster's page is now back up after Facebook lifted the ban.
The singer, who has been a Dolly Parton tribute act for nine years, confirmed earlier on Thursday that Facebook had reversed the ban "without explanation".
She told BBC Radio Sheffield: "I've reconnected with all my fans and followers because lots of people thought I had finished and asked what happened.
"I don't think I've lost any followers, so I'm really happy."
Ms Foster said she was dependent on social media to promote her shows, get potential bookings and engage with her fans.
She also said that Dolly Parton herself "loves tribute acts" as they give her more publicity.
Facebook, owned by Meta, said its users "must not impersonate, or falsely represent that you are authorised to speak on behalf of, another person, brand, business or organisation".
A spokesperson previously told the BBC: "We've always allowed tribute acts on Facebook and Instagram, and we know our platforms play an important role in helping these communities connect with fans.
"It must be made clear in their bio or profile that they're not the real individual."
Ms Foster, who also performs under the name Beebi Del, said she had no luck when she tried to contact Facebook herself but after she spoke to BBC Radio Sheffield, the decision to ban her page was revoked.
She said: "I've got my bookings and engagement back and it's fabulous".
