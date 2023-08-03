Arrests after modern slavery raids at Sheffield car washes and nail bars
- Published
Police have arrested 18 people and safeguarded potential victims of modern slavery in South Yorkshire.
On Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police officers raided car washes and nail salons in Sheffield as part of Operation Duxford.
Class A and B drugs, as well as weapons such as lock knives and a crossbow, were seized.
Five children were safeguarded and numerous people arrested over offences such as drugs supply, police said.
At one address, Class A drugs were seized along with 20 weapons including gas-powered air weapons, lock knives, a crossbow, a baton and a knuckle-duster.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Twelve car washes and six nail bars were also searched and seven arrests were made over immigration offences and the production of cannabis.
At one of the car washes, a cannabis production operation comprising 113 plants and evidence that people had been living on site were uncovered.
Det Ch Insp Anna Sedgwick led on Operation Bubbles, which aims to tackle modern slavery and exploitation at hand car washes.
She said: "Unfortunately, we know that unregulated hand car washes are often linked to wider organised crime groups and involved in the production of drugs, human trafficking, money laundering, child exploitation, as well as organised immigration crime.
"The results from the operation show us that modern slavery is happening within our communities - it's happening in broad daylight and in places all of us visit as part of our everyday lives."
While modern slavery can involve people of all ages and genders, police said it was more prevalent among vulnerable, minority or socially-excluded groups.
Victims are often forced to work in hard conditions, illegally and against their will.
A reception centre was set up with the Snowdrop Project in Sheffield, where potential victims of modern slavery receive support and safeguarding.
