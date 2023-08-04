Sheffield: Plans submitted for new 1,000-homes neighbourhood
Plans have been submitted to create a new neighbourhood with bars, a music venue and bakery in Sheffield.
Developer Citu is proposing to build 1,000 homes alongside workspaces and retail units at Attercliffe Waterside.
As part of the first phase, six existing buildings would be redeveloped and 447 homes built.
Work could start as early as autumn and, if completed, the scheme would be one of the largest zero carbon communities in the UK, developers said.
The land off Ripon Street, which is owned by Sheffield City Council, was brought to market in 2019 and a development deal for the site was signed in May this year.
'Car-free landscape'
Pending planning permission, the scheme would sit on 23 acres (93,100 sqm), which flank either side of the Sheffield and Tinsley canal.
As part of the first phase, a public and commercial square would be created alongside a series of walkable, south facing courtyard areas and new routes down to the canal.
A new pedestrian and cycling footbridge would connect phase one to the south side of the river.
The first few hundred homes would be constructed on a podium which sits above an under-croft carpark with plans to create "a car-free landscape".
If approved, work would first begin on the leisure and commercial elements of the scheme in the autumn and could be completed by 2024.
The construction of the homes, a mix of apartments and houses, would start in 2025.
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: "It is fantastic to see the next stage in this development coming forward to create 1,000 new zero carbon homes in Attercliffe.
"If approved, the scheme will provide much-needed homes for the city, and will complement ongoing Levelling Up and Transforming Cities projects set to rejuvenate the once-thriving area."
Leeds-based Citu has previously been involved in developments in Sheffield's Kelham Island and the Climate Innovation District in Leeds city centre.
