Barnsley's vandalised Intake Bridge has been replaced
- Published
A footbridge in South Yorkshire which had to be removed after damage by vandals has been replaced.
Intake Bridge, which links Lundhill and Cortonwood in Barnsley, was targeted by vandals in May 2022.
Councillor James Higginbottom said replacing the bridge had been delayed by difficulties finding a contractor.
Residents had been "hugely frustrated" by the emergency closure and the subsequent delay in work starting on a new structure, Mr Higginbottom said.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I am very pleased to report that the replacement bridge over Lundhill Canal has now been installed and is open to the public."This is a hugely positive development and means that residents can access the canal paths for walking and cycling once again."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.