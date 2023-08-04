Man, 23 and boy, 17, charged after modern slavery raids in Sheffield
Two people have been charged after car washes and nail bars were raided in a modern slavery operation in Sheffield.
Christian Kennedy, 23, has been charged with robbery, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
A boy, 17, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and false imprisonment, police said.
Both appeared in court on Friday.
Mr Kennedy, of Skelton Drive, Woodhouse, was bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 1 September 2023.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Sheffield Youth Court and was bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.
On Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police officers carried out the raids as part of Operation Duxford.
