South Yorkshire sex abuse support services given £1m funding boost
- Published
Sexual abuse support services in South Yorkshire are to get more than £1m in funding over the next two years.
Centres in Barnsley, Doncaster and Sheffield are to receive the money from the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Fund.
The fund was launched in 2011 as part of a government scheme to try and increase help for victims of sexual violence.
South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings, said the centres provided a "vital service".
The service in Sheffield will receive £413,280, while Barnsley will get £379,913 and Doncaster £283,822.
Dr Billings said: "These organisations provide a vital service to victims of sexual violence, sexual abuse and exploitation in their areas.
"These services are supported with funding from my office, local councils and national funding from the Ministry of Justice.
"These collaborative efforts, boosted by this additional funding, will help them continue to provide support for those who need it and provide a measure of stability.
"Sexual violence is a serious crime and I'm pleased we can strengthen the support provided to victims."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.