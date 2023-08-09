Flying Scotsman: Locomotive to return to Doncaster birthplace
Steam fans are invited to get up close to Flying Scotsman when she returns to her home city later this year.
The famous locomotive, which is celebrating its centenary year, will be in Doncaster on the weekend of 11 and 12 November.
Organisers of the free event said the public will be able to step on to the 97-tonne engine's footplate.
Mayor Ros Jones said: "Flying Scotsman was built here in Doncaster and means a great deal to local people."
She added: "I am delighted we can now announce this wonderful weekend event so more people in Doncaster can appreciate the magnificence and history of this world-famous locomotive."
Judith McNicol, director of the National Railway Museum in York, said Flying Scotsman's centenary is "a fantastic opportunity" for the public to see the locomotive in person and "to share in the excitement of this special occasion".
Flying Scotsman will be staying at Freightliner Railport, near Doncaster city centre.
Designed by Sir Nigel Gresley, she went into service on 24 February 1923 and cost £7,944 to build.
She hauled the inaugural non-stop London to Edinburgh train service in 1928, and became the UK's first locomotive to reach 100mph (160km/h) six years later.
Events are taking place across Doncaster as part of the centenary year, with schools, museums and libraries getting involved.
In June, also as part of centenary celebrations, she was met at Doncaster by civic dignitaries, historians and relatives of those who helped build her.
Full details about timings and how to order tickets will be made available in the next few weeks, organisers said.
