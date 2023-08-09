Sheffield Steelers: Ice hockey stars see cars stolen from house
Two professional ice hockey players have had their cars stolen after thieves reportedly broke into a property and took the keys.
Sheffield Steelers forward Cole Shudra and former teammate Kieran Brown, who now plays for Leeds Knights, have appealed publicly for help.
South Yorkshire Police said thieves broke into a house in MacKinnon Avenue, Sheffield, via the back patio door in the early hours of 8 August.
Witnesses are urged to contact police.
A spokesperson for the force said: "It is believed that the suspects broke into the back door of the property, before taking the car keys from inside, and driving off in the two vehicles.
"One of the vehicles was a black Audi A5, and the other a grey Audi A3."
In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Shudra said he believed the theft occurred between 04:30 BST and 05:30 BST on 8 August.
He has asked anyone with information to come forward.
