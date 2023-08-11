Barnsley lorry crash survivor overcomes life-changing injury
- Published
A lorry driver who lost his leg in a crash has qualified as a personal trainer and said he wouldn't "go back to having two legs".
Craig Walton had to have a below-the-knee amputation following the accident in November 2021.
The 33-year-old said adjusting to his new life had been challenging but he is "fitter and stronger" than before the crash.
The dad of one from Barnsley hopes to help others overcome adversity.
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, he said: "If I could take a tablet and go back to having two legs, I wouldn't take it."
He said once he'd processed what happened, his mindset and drive were better than what they'd once been.
"It's all due to the accident and it's given me a different focus."
Mr Walton, who was trapped under his lorry for more than an hour in the crash, was unable to return to work as a driver.
He instead became a part-time administrator and underwent intense rehabilitation training to allow him to return to his previously active lifestyle.
While he initially struggled to process what had happened, Mr Walton said the accident had changed his perspective on life.
Instead of "moseying through" he was now trying to make every day "as good as it could possibly be".
Mr Walton is currently competing in CrossFit competitions, has trekked up Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) mountain and plans to attempt the Fan Dance challenge, a 15-mile load-bearing walk across the Welsh mountains.
He has also obtained his personal trainer qualification and wants to help others in similar situations.
"People have got a lot of body issues and if they can come and walk into the gym with me, nobody's looking at them because they are all looking at my leg.
"It just gives them that little boost of confidence straight away."
Mr Walton has also shared plans to open a gym at the end of the year.
