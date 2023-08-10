Maltby woman threatened with machete during burglary
Burglars threatened a 71-year-old woman with a machete after breaking into her home in Rotherham.
Four masked men entered the property on Carlyle Road, Maltby, at about 01:00 BST on 6 August, police said.
They stole several items from the property, including a "distinctive" orange bike, before fleeing in a small black vehicle with blacked out windows.
Local residents have been asked to check CCTV and doorbell cameras for any footage of the black vehicle.
Officers have also asked anyone who may have seen the orange bike being driven in the area to contact them.
