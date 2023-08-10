Murder inquiry in Barnsley after man found fatally stabbed

General view of Newton StreetsGoogle
Officers were called to a property in Newton Street at around 21:00 BST on Wednesday, police said

A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a man found stabbed at a property in Barnsley.

Officers were called to an address in Newton Street in the town centre at around 21:00 BST on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man who was found with suspected stab wounds to his chest was taken to hospital where he later died, South Yorkshire Police said.

Members of his family had been informed and were being supported by officers, the force added.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.