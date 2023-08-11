Murder arrest after man, 28, dies in Barnsley stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Barnsley town centre.
Emergency services were called at 21:00 BST on Wednesday to reports of a seriously injured man inside a property in Newton Street.
The 28-year-old was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his chest but died a short time later, police said.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday night and remains in police custody.
Inquiries are ongoing and South Yorkshire Police said there would be an increased police presence in the area.
The victim's family is being supported by officers, the force added.
