Sheffield murder arrest after man found fatally stabbed in park
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found fatally stabbed in a Sheffield park.
Emergency services were called to reports of a man with "significant injuries" off Shortbrook Close in Westfield shortly before 23:00 BST on Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The man, in his 70s, was found to have suffered suspected stab wounds to his chest and died at the scene.
A woman, 32, was arrested on Thursday and remained in custody, police said.
A police spokesperson said members of the victim's family had been informed of his death and were being supported by officers.
There would be an increase in police patrols in the Westfield area, they added.
