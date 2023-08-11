Meadowhall to replace Debenhams with Sports Direct and Frasers
- Published
Meadowhall is set to open two new major shops where Debenhams used to be.
A Sports Direct and a Frasers department store will take over the 120,000 sq ft space that has been empty at the Sheffield shopping centre since May 2021.
Frasers Group said it is a "big believer in physical retail" and is committed to making large shopping areas "fit for the future".
The opening date for the new units is yet to be announced.
The area will see a flagship JD Sports on the upper floor and a branch of the upmarket department store Frasers on the lower one.
Meadowhall is also home to a branch of luxury department store Flannels, also owned by the Fraser Group.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: "This is a really significant moment for us and we're extremely excited that Frasers has chosen Meadowhall.
"Adding a flagship Sports Direct and a brand new Frasers department store only makes the centre even more exciting, bringing fresh brands and experiences for our visitors."
Frasers Group signed a 15-year lease with property company British Land for the Meadowhall space, it confirmed.
Almost 75% of former Debenhams units remain empty, according to Retail Gazette.
The quintessential British store, which had been trading for more than 200 years, entered into administration in 2020 and closed the doors of its last shops in May 2021.
It was bought by clothing giant Boohoo and still continues to sell online.
