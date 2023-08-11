Sheffield murder inquiry: Two women arrested over man's death
- Published
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with a head injury in Sheffield.
The 60-year-old man was discovered at a home in Fraser Drive in Woodseats at about 23:30 BST on Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police said.
He was taken to hospital, where he died in the early hours of Friday morning.
A 35-year-old and a 44-year-old were arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and both women remain in police custody, officers said.
Det Insp Thomas Woodward said there would be extra police patrols in the area.
He said: "We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, and therefore I would like to reassure the public that we have detectives from across the force working hard to piece together the circumstances surrounding what happened on Wednesday evening."
Officers have asked anyone with information to contact the police.
