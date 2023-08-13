Kelli Bothwell: Man charged with woman's stabbing murder
A man has been charged with murdering a 53-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in South Yorkshire.
Kelli Bothwell was injured at a home on Main Street in Sprotbrough, Doncaster, on 5 August.
Emergency services were called to the scene but she died a short time later. A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of a stab wound.
Paul Cousans, 52, of Main Street, Sprotbrough has been charged with her murder, South Yorkshire Police said.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.
