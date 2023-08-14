Sheffield: Further arrests in Woodseats murder investigation
- Published
Two further people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Sheffield.
A 60-year-old man was found with a head injury in the Woodseats area of the city on Wednesday night, South Yorkshire Police said.
The injured man, who was discovered inside a property on Fraser Drive, died in hospital on Friday.
The arrested men, who are 41 and 50, remain in police custody, officers said.
Two women, aged 44 and 35, were arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and also remain in police custody.
The force thanked local residents for their "cooperation and patience" during the police operation and continued to appeal for witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.