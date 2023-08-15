Sheffield stabbing: Woman in court accused of dog walker's murder
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a council worker as he walked his dog in Sheffield.
Emma Borowy, 32, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, Greater Manchester, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court over the death of Roger Leadbeater.
Mr Leadbeater, 74, died from stab wounds after being attacked in a park off Shortbrook Close, Westfield, just before 23:00 BST on 9 August.
During Tuesday's hearing, a provisional trial date was set for 15 January 2024.
Ms Borowy, who only spoke to confirm her personal details and that she understood the proceedings, was remanded into custody.
