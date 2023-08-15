Doncaster: Man found dead in road after suspected hit-and-run
A man's body was found lying in a Doncaster road after a suspected-hit-and run.
Members of the public found the victim on College Road at about 01.55 BST on Monday, police said.
Emergency services were called and the man, who had suffered multiple injuries, was pronounced dead.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said it was believed he had been hit by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
It asked drivers who travelled through the area late on Sunday night to review dashcam footage.
