Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Cheetahs arrive at new enclosure
- Published
Two endangered cheetahs have arrived at a wildlife park in South Yorkshire.
Four-year-old female Darcy and 13-year-old male Brooke have moved into a new 10,000 sq m (107,639 sq ft) enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
Darcy was transported from Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland while Brooke was brought from the Bristol Zoo Project conservation park.
Visitors will be able to see the cheetahs at the park in Doncaster from Friday.
Cheetahs are classified as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with only 7,100 estimated to exist in the wild.
The large cat, famously known as the world's fastest land mammal, are being threatened by habitat loss, poaching and pollution.
Dr Charlotte Macdonald, director of animals at the park in Doncaster, described the new territory as potentially the largest "breeding complex" in Europe.
"The landscape is enriched with lots of trees, rocks, sandy areas to relax, caves and lookout points which are expected to be popular with the new arrivals," she said.
"We hope that Darcy and Brooke will appreciate the space in cheetah territory."
The wildlife park is housing the two cheetahs separately from each other.
Dr Macdonald added: "In the wild, female cheetahs are solitary and this only changes when caring for their cubs, whilst males are more social and will live in all-male groups called coalitions."
The park is already home to endangered Amur leopards, tigers and rescued African lions.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.