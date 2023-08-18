Road surfacing work at Sheffield bus interchanges to improve safety
Essential road works are to start at both of Sheffield's bus interchanges to improve passenger safety.
Both the Meadowhall and Sheffield Interchange will be resurfaced in phases in order to minimise disruption, Travel South Yorkshire (TSY) said.
Passengers are being warned that buses may arrive and depart from different stands while work is ongoing.
The work will improve the "safety and ride quality for passengers" as well as minimise the need for repairs.
As part of the work at the Meadowhall Interchange, some overnight coaches will be relocated to Meadowhall Way, underneath the footbridge.
Taxis will also need to pick up and drop off at Meadowhall Park and Ride.
Travel South Yorkshire (TSY) said posters and maps would be available throughout both interchanges to help customers locate temporary stands.
The work, which starts on 18 August, will continue until mid autumn.
