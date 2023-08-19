Doncaster housing: Wildlife campaigners protest over development
Wildlife campaigners have protested against plans to build 120 new homes on green space in South Yorkshire.
Miller Homes has submitted a revised application to Doncaster Council to build at Rose Hill, Bessacarr, after its first was refused in April.
The council said the land had long been earmarked for housing and it would consider the plans at its next meeting.
Campaigners said times had changed and the Sheffield City Region had declared a climate emergency in 2019.
More than 100 people joined the protest on Saturday, many joining in with a rendition of All Things Bright and Beautiful.
Speaking at the protest, Geoff Cox, chair of the South Yorkshire Climate Alliance, said: "The climate emergency is here now.
"We are losing acres and acres of Amazon, and forest all around the world.
"So it might have been the right thing to do 40 years ago, but it isn't the right thing to do now."
Labour councillor Majid Khan said: "Residents need housing, affordable, good-quality housing, but it needs to be suitably placed not to put extra strain on existing facilities."
The initial application was rejected amid concerns over extra traffic and the loss of open space.
The council said in a statement: "Any would-be developers for this site have to meet stringent criteria, including a commitment to: on-site public open space and landscaping, off-site countryside access and woodland improvements, footpaths, bridleways and cycleways through the site, affordable housing contribution, education contribution and biodiversity net gain."
It added: "The allocation of this site has been through a robust and comprehensive process as part of the more recent Local Plan process, which was found to be 'sound' and 'legally compliant' by an independent government-appointed planning inspector."
Miller Homes said the plans it had submitted met the policy requirement to deliver a 10% biodiversity net gain, and further traffic surveys showed the site could be accessed safely during the construction phase and beyond.A spokesman said: "Miller Homes is seeking to work with Doncaster Council to deliver much-needed housing in this location.
"The site is a long-standing housing allocation within Doncaster's adopted development plan, a plan very recently examined in public by the Planning Inspectorate and voted on and approved by members for adoption."
