Adam Abdul-Basit: Sheffield teenagers deny stabbing murder
Two teenagers have denied murdering a 19-year-old man in Sheffield.
Adam Abdul-Basit was stabbed to death in Smelter Wood Drive, Stradbroke, on 8 May this year.
Xander Howarth, 18, of Richmond Park View, and Thomas Hardiman, 18, of Edenhall Road, have pleaded not guilty to murder and will stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 13 November.
The defendants have each admitted possessing a knife in Smelter Wood Drive on the day of the killing.
Mr Howarth entered his pleas on Monday and Mr Hardiman entered his at an earlier hearing.
Mr Abdul-Basit suffered a single stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.
