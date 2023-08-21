Richard Wheeler: Man denies murder after Sheffield pub incident
A Sheffield 20-year-old has denied murder after a man was killed in an alleged assault in the city centre.
Richard Wheeler, 56, suffered a serious head injury outside The Bessemer pub on Orchard Lane on 15 July this year. He died in hospital 10 days later.
Liam Jones, of Bowshaw Avenue, Batemoor, pleaded not guilty to murder at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.
He also denied affray, wounding a second victim with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.
The other charges relate to an incident at Maggie May's bar on Trippet Lane earlier on the night of Mr Wheeler's death.
Police were called later at 23:10 BST to reports a man had been assaulted during an "altercation" on Orchard Lane. Mr Wheeler was taken to hospital but died on 25 July.
Mr Jones is due to stand trial on 13 May next year.
