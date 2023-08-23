Sheffield's The Leadmill is not going anywhere, say landlords
Landlords of one of Sheffield's most popular nightclubs have confirmed they want to run The Leadmill as it is.
In March 2022, venue bosses were served with an eviction notice by building owners Electric Group, requiring them to quit the building the following year.
Some feared it would close but Electric Group bosses said the venue was "always going to be The Leadmill".
The BBC has approached The Leadmill venue management for comment.
Years of dispute between the club's managers and Electric Group, which bought the building in 2017, have still not been resolved.
The eviction news sparked tenants to launch the #WeCantLoseLeadmill campaign which the building owners called "ironic".
CEO of Brixton-based Electric Group, Dominic Madden told BBC Radio Sheffield: "We think The Leadmill is incredibly important, it's not going anywhere.
"Ironically 'Save The Leadmill' - well, we actually did that in 2016, from being knocked down."
Ahead of a shadow licensing hearing on 18 September, tenants have now launched a new campaign, urging residents to contact Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt.
However, Mr Hunt said the council could not directly intervene in the legal process between the landlord and tenant.
He said: "As leader of the council and as a Sheffield resident, I know how loved The Leadmill is by many people and I understand the strength of feeling.
"The council does not own the building but over the last year, we have engaged with both parties and remain willing to do so."
The current management, who have owned the Leadmill brand for more than four decades, called it a "hostile takeover".
In a statement on social media in March 2022, staff called it an "extermination" of the club's hard-won reputation.
A legal dispute remains ongoing but Mr Madden said Electric Group would "do everything we can" to protect existing jobs at The Leadmill.
Electric Group said they hoped to end the dispute with tenants by spring 2024.
