Sheffield e-fit image appeal over attempted robbery of boy
Detectives investigating the attempted robbery of a young boy in Sheffield have released an e-fit and CCTV image of a man they want to identify.
A man was reported to have tried to grab the boy's bag after following him into an alleyway near Angerford Avenue on Thursday 20 July.
A member of the public intervened and the man left on his bike empty-handed, South Yorkshire Police said.
Anyone recognising the man has been asked to contact police.
