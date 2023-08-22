New Doncaster university technology college announced
- Published
A new university technology college (UTC) is to open in Doncaster city centre, the government has announced.
The school, which will focus on health science and green technologies, is expected to open in 2025.
It will be constructed next to the city's existing Doncaster UTC, which specialises in subjects including engineering and construction.
Brighter Futures Learning Partnership Trust, which runs the school, said it was "heavily oversubscribed".
'New opportunities'
Chief executive Helen Redford-Hernandez told BBC Radio Sheffield: "We've known for some time that we would like to expand it - and this seemed like a great opportunity.
"What we've decided to do is look at our current specialisms, build on those, and diversify as well."
UTCs are government-funded schools that offer specialised scientific and technological education focusing on key industry areas alongside traditional subjects.
The Doncaster school was one of two UTCs and 15 free schools announced by ministers on Tuesday.
Education secretary Gillian Keegan said the schools would "bring brand new opportunities to young people", increase choice and offer "strong links to industry".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.