South Yorkshire Police 'deeply sorry' for data loss affecting up to 69 cases
South Yorkshire Police has apologised for losing data such as bodycam footage which could affect dozens of cases.
The force said it had referred itself to the Information Commissioner's Office following a "significant" and "unexplained reduction" in data.
This includes bodycam footage recorded by officers between July 2020 and May 2023. The force estimates around 69 cases could be affected.
Assistant Chief Constable Rick Alton said he was "deeply sorry".
He confirmed digital forensic experts were attempting to recover the data.
In a statement, he said: "We will provide an update concerning this when further work has been undertaken.
"Whilst we remain hopeful, there are no guarantees, so it's important the victims and the wider public are informed."
'Concerning and disappointing'
Bodycam footage is often used as evidence in both criminal and civil proceedings and the loss could have an impact on future court cases.
South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings called the data loss "concerning and disappointing".
He said: "There may be implications for victims and witnesses and the wider criminal justice system as some of this footage may be evidence in upcoming court cases.
"The force is working through the implications and direct contact is being made with those affected."
Dr Billings said he would ask South Yorkshire Police to outline what measures would be put in place to prevent this from happening again.
