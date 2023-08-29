Exhibition to showcase Sheffield's young artists' talent
- Published
A new exhibition showcasing the talent of young artists will open later in Sheffield.
The display at the city's Winter Garden will feature work by children and young people aged between four and 19.
More than 100 people submitted work for the event, which is being run by arts charity Ignite Imaginations and Sheffield Healthy Holidays.
Organisers said it was a unique opportunity for young people to see their work on public display.
Luisa Golob, of Ignite Imaginations said: "We hope this will be something the young people involved will remember and feel proud of and that will be a wonderful legacy."
Through the collaboration the charity has also delivered 100 hours of free creativity to children over the summer, with 19 professional artists holding workshops in eight schools and four community groups across Sheffield.
In addition to creating individual work to take home, the groups worked with the artists to create collaborative pieces for the exhibition.
The Young Artists Exhibition opens at 15:00 BST and runs until the 5 September.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.