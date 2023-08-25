Jail for gun gang linked to Sheffield shootings
- Published
Five gang members linked to the weapons used in a series of Sheffield shootings have been jailed for firearms offences.
Akaash Iqbal, Mohammad Maroof, Qamar Nain, Zaheer Ahmed and Awais Ahmed were tied to guns and bullets used in attacks between 2020 and 2022.
At the city's crown court, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said the offences were linked to organised crime.
All the defendants had admitted firearms and drug-related offences at a previous hearing.
The court heard the first shooting linked to the gang took place in Abbeydale Road in July 2020.
Police were called to reports of shots being fired and found a badly-injured dog at the scene.
The animal had to be put down due to the severity of its injuries.
In August, the window of a house in Madehurst Gardens was shot at.
Police later found a loaded handgun, which had been thrown into a bush in Lumley Street in Sheffield.
In 2020 police recovered a second handgun, loaded with bullets, that had been hidden behind a wall at a property in Nether Edge.
Three of the defendants were later forensically linked to the weapon.
The court heard that in February 2022, shots were fired at a Lamborghini in Ecclesall Road.
Judge Richardson told the court: "Those people had been attending a wedding that day.
"A total of 11 shots were fired and one man suffered serious wounds to his chest."
In September that year, officers searched a property on Fulwood Lane and found cannabis, ammunition and a shotgun, which had been hidden behind an oven.
- Iqbal, 24, of Fraser Crescent, Sheffield, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years
- Maroof, 27, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 18 months, to run consecutively to his current prison term
- Qamar Nain, 27, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to six years
- Ahmed, 26, of Dalcross Street, Glasgow, was sentenced to four years and three months
- Ahmed, 23, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to five years to run concurrently to the sentence he is already serving
Passing sentence, Judge Richardson told the group: "You were all part of a criminal gang who participated in criminality.
"It was impossible for the prosecution to prove who the gunman was on each occasion."
