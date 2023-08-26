Rotherham murder probe: Police name woman found fatally injured in house
A 27-year-old woman who died after she was found seriously injured at a Rotherham house has been named by detectives.
South Yorkshire Police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder after Abbie Leigh Downing's death on Friday.
Officers were called to reports of a seriously injured woman at property in Plowmans Way, Wingfield, at 03.45 BST.
Ms Downing was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Det Ch Ins Andy Knowles, who is leading the investigation, said: "I know incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community and we are working round the clock to determine exactly what happened to Abbie.
"We would at this point like to thank Abbie's family for working with us at what must be a truly devastating time for them.
"I would encourage the public to avoid speculation into what happened as our enquiries continue."
Police said the cause of Abbie's death was still unknown.
The arrested man was still in custody on Saturday afternoon.
