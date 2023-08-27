Rotherham: Abbie Downing murder suspect bailed by police
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Rotherham has been bailed, police have said.
The 28-year-old was questioned by South Yorkshire Police over the death of Abbie Downing, 27, who was found seriously injured at a house on Friday.
Officers were called by paramedics to a property on Plowmans Way, Wingfield, at 03.45 BST. Ms Downing was taken to hospital, where she died.
The suspect was bailed on Saturday as the investigation continues.
Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
