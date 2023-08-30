Woman's death in Rotherham no longer being treated as murder
- Published
The death of a woman in her 30s in Rotherham is no longer being treated by police as murder.
Officers were called to The Bridleway, in Rawmarsh, shortly after 15:30 BST on Monday after reports a woman had been found dead inside a property.
Following a post-mortem examination, her death was no longer believed to be suspicious, a police spokesperson said.
A man, 47, and a woman, 49, arrested on suspicion of murder, had been released with no further action, they added.
A file would be prepared for the coroner, the South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.