Sheffield plumber refused grant for upgrading to clean van
- Published
A plumber said he was denied compensation when he traded his old van for a new clean air zone (CAZ) compliant vehicle in Sheffield.
The zone was introduced six months ago and aims to cut pollution.
But Jason Pinder said he was refused a grant for his new greener van because he traded his old vehicle in for cash.
Councillor Ben Miskell said he had asked for Mr Pinder's case to be reviewed and called for a national scrappage scheme to be rolled out.
Drivers of smaller vehicles which do not meet pollution standards are charged £10 a day for entering the CAZ, while drivers of non-compliant bigger vehicles are charged £50.
The CAZ, which does not charge private cars and motorbikes, generated more than £867,000 in charges between 27 February and 31 July.
The council offered grants for drivers who had recently swapped or altered their vehicles to make them greener before the CAZ was launched.
Van drivers were able to apply for up to £3,750 towards the cost of their new vehicle.
Mr Pinder, 52, said he sold his old van for cash and bought his new van for £14,000 before applying to the grant scheme.
He said he was told because he only had cash receipts he was not entitled to any grant money.
"It's like hitting your head against the wall," he said.
"You are self-employed, you are trying to make a living, times are difficult."
He also said he felt traffic was worsening as a result of the CAZ because people were taking routes to avoid the zone.
Sheffield City Council said 853 people had applied to the government-funded scheme for retrospective grants with 25, totalling £105,000, paid out so far.
'Case review'
Mr Miskell, chair of the council's transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, told BBC Radio Sheffield Mr Pinder had "raised some really important points".
"I have asked for his case, and cases like his, to be reviewed," he said.
Mr Miskell said he had spoken to drivers affected by the CAZ and appreciated "that life has been quite tough and will continue to be so".
"We are working really hard to process those grant applications," he added.
The council will now accept cash transactions on the retrospective grant scheme, but that there would be checks to make sure they are legitimate applications, he confirmed.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.