Barnsley: Homes plan for former plastics factory site
Plans to build more than 100 homes on the site of a former plastics factory in South Yorkshire are to go before council planners next week.
Netherton Homes wants to build a mixed development on the former William Freeman factory site off Wakefield Road in Barnsley.
The plan include affordable housing and new public open space.
The site was formerly used for the manufacture of rubber and plastic products, before its closure in 2006.
The factory units have since been demolished and much of the brickwork left on site.
Council officials said the application sought approval for a total of 102 homes, with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.
A spokesperson for Barnsley Council said most letters objecting to the plans had been submitted in relation to the "concerns of losing green space and trees".
However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said Netherton Homes had agreed to pay more than £82,000 for new green space provision and the firm had also said it would contribute £500,000 towards primary and secondary school places in the area.
The application is set to go before council planners on 5 September.
