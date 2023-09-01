Barnsley Hospital maternity services need improvement - inspectors
Barnsley hospital has been told its maternity services need improvement after inspectors found not all staff had up-to-date safeguarding training.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected maternity services at Barnsley Hospital in April.
Inspectors also found admin staff absences meant notes were not always available for babies being re-admitted.
Trust bosses said areas for improvement would be addressed, but there was "much to be proud of in the report".
This was the first time maternity services at Barnsley Hospital had been rated as a standalone core service.
Previously, maternity and gynaecology services were inspected and rated together.
Inspectors found:
- The service controlled infection risk well
- Staff assessed risks to women and birthing people, acted on them, and kept good care records
- The service managed medicines and safety incidents well and learned lessons from them
- Staff felt respected, supported and valued and were clear about their roles and accountabilities
- People could access the service when they needed it and did not have to wait too long for treatment
However, the inspection also found compliance to mandatory training, including safeguarding training, was low.
There was also low compliance for midwifery appraisals, obstetric vacancies, pregnant women and people did not have access to their antenatal notes, with separate postnatal notes not always available for babies, inspectors said.
'Outstanding feedback
Carolyn Jenkinson, CQC's deputy director of secondary and specialist healthcare, said: "It was encouraging to see leaders had the necessary skills and abilities to run the service.
"They also understood and managed the priorities and issues the service faced, and staff spoke highly of them. However, we identified areas where improvements still needed to be made."
In a report published earlier the CQC said following the inspection it had received 439 feedback forms from women who had recently used maternity services at the hospital.
They said the vast majority had been positive and often contained "outstanding" feedback.
Barnsley Hospital's chief executive, Richard Jenkins, said: "We thank the CQC for their inspection of our maternity services.
"There is much to be proud of in the report and we were particularly pleased the CQC reported feedback from service users 'was positive and often outstanding'.
"We will ensure areas highlighted for improvement are addressed."
