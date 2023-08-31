Blue supermoon pictured in skies above Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Blue supermoon above LeedsPA Media
The blue supermoon rises over Leeds

Sky gazers in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been treated to a blue supermoon, which appeared for the first time since 2009.

A blue Moon has nothing to do with colour but comes when there are 13 full Moons instead of the usual 12 in a year and will not be seen again until 2037.

A supermoon happens when the Moon is at its closest point to the Earth at the same time as a full Moon.

Here's some images of the rare sight above Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Tom/Weather Watchers
This image was taken at Haworth near Bradford
Humber Watcher/Weather Watchers
The moon seen above a P&O ferry at Hull docks
Gez Robinson/Weather Watchers
The blue supermoon seen in the night sky above Rotherham
Tom/Weather Watchers
People in Filey had a great view of the moon
PostmanBob/Weather Watchers
This shot taken at Caistor, in Lincolnshire, shows how bright the moon was
Ali n Debs/Weather Watchers
This image, including a plane in the night sky, was taken at Rothwell, near Leeds
Anne Howard Webb/Weather Watchers
Anne Howard Webb captured this picture of the moon above Goole docks

