Barnsley quad bike rider, 24, killed in crash
- Published
A quad bike rider has died following a crash in Barnsley, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Frickley Bridge Lane in Brierley at about 15:40 BST on Thursday.
Police believe the quad bike was being driven towards the village when it was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van.
The rider, a 24-year-old man from Barnsley, was pronounced dead at the scene and his family had been informed, South Yorkshire Police said.
The van driver was not injured in the collision, officers said.
Witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage from the scene have been asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.