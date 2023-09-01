Doncaster man who abused vulnerable boy jailed
- Published
A man who sexually abused children including a boy with learning difficulties has been jailed.
Nicholas Powers, of Belmont Avenue in Doncaster, admitted multiple offences committed over 20 years, including four counts of sexual activity with a child.
Sheffield Crown Court heard that on one occasion Powers, 56, sexually assaulted a teenage boy in his car before giving him a lift home.
He was jailed for 10 years and five months on Thursday.
He was also sentenced to serve four years on licence, put on the sex offenders register for life and issued with a sexual harm prevention order and an indefinite restraining order.
'Unimaginable abuse'
Investigating officer Alexandra Storey from South Yorkshire Police said: "Powers knew his victims were underage but completely ignored this and subjected them to unimaginable abuse which saw them contemplate suicide and resort to self-harming.
"In another act of cruelty and dominance over them, he then threatened them to keep quiet about what had happened."
