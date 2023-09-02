Barnsley: Pedestrian path near school to close during peak hours
- Published
A path near a school will be closed to pedestrians to allow it to be used solely by pupils during peak hours.
The path - between Eastgate and County Way in Barnsley - close to Trinity Academy St Edward's, will shut in peak school times.
It comes after the school reported a 30% rise in pupil numbers for the new academic year.
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council announced the times of the access closures on its website.
It said a gate was being installed on the pedestrian access - which cuts between the school and the Digital Media Centre - to ensure pupils safely get to school.
Access will be restricted from 4 September, Monday to Friday.
'May cause inconvenience'
The gate will be closed during opening, closing and break times, and if emergency evacuation of the school is needed. At other times, the gate will be open to the public.
The council also announced a series of alternative routes for those affected by the closures.
Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said: "We want to keep our young people safe on their school journeys, and I support the school's decision to install this gate for use in peak times.
"I understand the periods of closure may cause some inconvenience, but I hope the public will understand the decision in stopping access during these times and make use of the alternative routes."
