F1 surprise for boy, 9, who passed maths GCSE
A nine-year-old boy who got top marks in his maths GCSE was left stunned after his achievement was recognised by a call from the Mercedes F1 team.
Sheffield schoolboy Harry Clark passed the foundation level exam with the highest grade possible.
He told BBC News he dreamed of one day working for a Formula One team or Nasa.
F1 engineer Mike Elliott was so impressed he decided to get in touch with Harry to offer the budding engineer some invaluable career advice.
On Monday, Mr Elliott, the chief technical officer at the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team video-called Harry at the BBC Radio Sheffield studios to congratulate him on his result.
Mr Elliott said: "We all saw it on the news and saw what he's achieved. Doing a GSCE in maths at nine is a fantastic achievement.
"To read that you were interested in Formula One and potentially becoming an engineer like me, I thought that was brilliant."
The schoolboy, "a massive Mercedes fan", had no idea about the surprise call and seemed at a loss for words at first.
He asked Mr Elliott: "How have I got to talk to you?
"I just come in, not knowing anything, and I'm talking to an F1 engineer - how did this happen?"
The duo then discussed career options and how to achieve Harry's dream of working for the company when he is older.
While the youngster has not decided which area or role interests him the most, he said just working for a Formula One team "would be amazing".
