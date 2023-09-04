Rotherham KP workers call off strike after improved offer
Workers at a factory in Rotherham which produces KP nuts have agreed to postpone strike action.
Unite had previously announced its members at the site at Hellaby would begin a week-long walkout on 5 September, with further action planned from 18 September.
Unite said it had received an improved offer from KP Snacks at a meeting on Monday.
The company had said its earlier 8% offer was "fair".
Workers at the site had rejected that, with Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham warning KP Snacks: "If you pay your workers peanuts, expect strike action."
However, the firm's Manufacturing Director Mark Duffy said at the time its offer was "fair, equitable and ahead of most pay deals" within the industry.
KP Snacks began nut production in Rotherham in 1948 and employs 210 people in the town.
