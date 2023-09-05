Doncaster joiner challenges thieves who steal his tools
A pair of thieves have been captured on camera attempting to steal a joiner's tools from a driveway in Doncaster.
Paul Duffy was working in the Askern area when two men pulled up in a red car and took his mitre saw and stand.
After Mr Duffy, 39, confronted them the driver threw a car light at him, before reversing towards him at speed and hitting a vehicle on the driveway.
The thieves are still at large and South Yorkshire Police said inquiries were ongoing.
The incident was caught on CCTV last Thursday.
Mr Duffy told the BBC: "The driver got out to shut the boot but threw his back car light at me."
The suspects then reversed at force into a parked vehicle on the driveway, after Mr Duffy heard calls of "ram him!".
He managed to dodge out of the way and get behind a pillar, inches from the car.
Mr Duffy continued: "They think they can get away with it - and they do. That's exactly why they do it.
"It was broad daylight and they just cover their faces up and do what they want."
South Yorkshire Police said they were called on 31 August following reports of an attempted theft.
The force said: "The workman at the property is believed to have challenged the suspects, causing them to get back into the car to leave the scene.
"As the vehicle was leaving, it is understood it reversed at speed into a van parked at the property, causing damage."
Mr Duffy said he understood that the police were "overwhelmed" but "some more aftercare would have been nice".
He added: "I've not seen a police officer yet. Even sending an officer round to my customer's house would have been good as she was really shocked and stressed.
"It's nerve-wracking now and it's hit home how dangerous it can be, doing what I'm doing - and I'm only a joiner."
The BBC has contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment about Mr Duffy's concerns.
A spokesperson said that "contact attempts have been made".
