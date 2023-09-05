Rotherham: Murdered officer memorial unveiled in Swinton
- Published
A memorial stone honouring a police officer killed in the line of duty has been unveiled in South Yorkshire.
PC John Kew, 29, died after being shot by Frederick Backhouse on 10 July 1900 at Swinton, Rotherham.
He was the last police officer to be murdered on duty in South Yorkshire.
The memorial at Kew Court was sponsored by The Police Memorial Trust, founded by the late film director Michael Winner.
The Trust was founded by him following the death of PC Yvonne Fletcher in St James' Square in London in 1984.
Since Mr Winner's death, his widow Geraldine has continued his work and over the past 39 years, a further 55 memorials have been erected to remember police officers killed in the line of duty.
Mrs Winner said: "The Police Memorial Trust are honoured to place our memorial to the service, bravery and sacrifice of Police Constable John Kew here in South Yorkshire.
"It is absolutely right that the landscape of Swinton should change just a little; it is a fitting place for those who live, work or visit the memorial to remember the officer for generations to come."
PC Kew, a member of the then West Riding Constabulary, was shot after going to tackle Frederick Backhouse and his brother, who lived on his beat in Swinton, after it been reported they had been threatening people with a revolver.
Assistant Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police David Hartley gave a speech in honour of PC Kew shortly before the unveiling.
He noted the officer had "set the standard for modern day policing" with his sacrifice.
Laying a wreath on behalf of the force, he said: "It is a privilege and an honour to represent South Yorkshire Police at this unveiling ceremony and to place a floral tribute in memory of Police Constable John Kew.
"PC Kew's life was tragically cut short after he was killed in the line of duty.
"This memorial stone serves as a constant reminder of his sacrifice and it will allow us to remember and commemorate his courage as a serving police officer in protecting the people of this county."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.