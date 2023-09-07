Sleepless in Sheffield: Internet firm ordered to stop noisy night work
- Published
An internet firm accused of giving residents sleepless nights after breaching a permit has been ordered to stop work by the local council.
People in an area of Sheffield say they have been kept awake by noisy work as part of a scheme by provider CityFibre to install full-fibre broadband.
The firm was granted permission to work on Abbeydale Road from 19:00 to 23:00, but residents said work had continued.
CityFibre apologised for any inconvenience to the community.
The company had permission to carry out work laying underground cables in the evening, to avoid traffic disruption during the day.
But residents said the work had been ongoing until the early hours, leaving many with disturbed sleep.
Kiran Islam said her sons, aged five and two, had been affected and she was exhausted on a morning.
"It's been going on right outside my front door and the big one has just started school.
"They've both been scared by the loud noises and I've been waking up as well so it's just been really difficult."
Another resident, Steven Tate said: "It's been heavy drilling work and they [workers] are shouting above the heavy drilling work.
"There are houses down that end where there are young children and elderly people right where the work is happening."
Sheffield City Council said it had told CityFibre to stop work "for the foreseeable future" and the firm would have to reapply for permits.
A CityFibre spokesperson said: "Night working on Abbeydale Road is currently paused while we work with the local council on the best way forward.
"We would like to thank residents and commuters for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused to date."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.