Barnsley stabbing: Man and woman arrested in murder inquiry
- Published
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Barnsley, police said.
South Yorkshire Police were called to an address on George Street in Worsbrough at 23:19 BST on Tuesday after reports a man had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after. Formal identification is yet to take place but next of kin have been informed.
A 45-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man remain in custody, police said.
