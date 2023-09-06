Doncaster man jailed over threats while brandishing BB gun
- Published
A man has been jailed after he admitted threatening a man with a BB gun during a fight, police said.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on 29 August how Zoltan Bado threatened a man with a black CO2-powered BB gun and threatened to damage the man's vehicle.
Bado, 31, of Mutual Street, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He was sentenced to eight months in prison.
Following the sentencing, Det Con Joshua Heath said: "We are pleased that another imitation firearm has been removed from the streets of Doncaster.
"As a force, we are committed to tackling gun crime across the whole region and I hope this sentence shows that we take these offences very seriously."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.